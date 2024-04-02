Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS NewsHour

April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 94 | 57m 46s

April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 04/01/24 | Expires: 05/02/24
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden, Xi speak for first time since November
News Wrap: Biden and Xi speak for first time since November summit
Clip: S2024 E94 | 3:54
PBS NewsHour
Novel retells ‘Huckleberry Finn’ from Jim's point of view
Percival Everett on his novel retelling 'Huckleberry Finn' from Jim's point of view
Clip: S2024 E94 | 7:28
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on inspiring a love of learning
A Brief But Spectacular take on inspiring a love of learning
Clip: S2024 E94 | 3:13
PBS NewsHour
New book explores evolving role of America's First Ladies
New book explores the evolving role of America's First Ladies
Clip: S2024 E94 | 6:23
PBS NewsHour
Florida Supreme Court clears way for 6-week abortion ban
Florida Supreme Court clears way for 6-week abortion ban, but voters will decide issue
Clip: S2024 E94 | 5:20
PBS NewsHour
A look at the investigations surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs
A look at the sex trafficking investigations surrounding music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs
Clip: S2024 E94 | 5:42
PBS NewsHour
Buttigieg on federal role in rebuilding Baltimore bridge
Buttigieg: 'We will tear down bureaucratic barriers' to rebuild Baltimore bridge
Clip: S2024 E94 | 8:23
PBS NewsHour
Anera pauses Gaza aid after Israeli strike on WCK workers
Head of Anera discusses pausing Gaza aid operation after Israeli strike kills WCK workers
Clip: S2024 E94 | 6:04
PBS NewsHour
Israeli strike killing 7 WCK aid workers sparks outrage
Israeli strike killing 7 World Central Kitchen members sparks international outrage
Clip: S2024 E94 | 4:15
PBS NewsHour
State laws create disparities in access to food benefits
State laws create disparities in access to government food benefits
Clip: S2024 E93 | 9:17
