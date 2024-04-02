April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Biden and Xi speak for first time since November summit
Percival Everett on his novel retelling ‘Huckleberry Finn’ from Jim's point of view
A Brief But Spectacular take on inspiring a love of learning
New book explores the evolving role of America's First Ladies
Florida Supreme Court clears way for 6-week abortion ban, but voters will decide issue
A look at the sex trafficking investigations surrounding music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs
Buttigieg: 'We will tear down bureaucratic barriers' to rebuild Baltimore bridge
Head of Anera discusses pausing Gaza aid operation after Israeli strike kills WCK workers
Israeli strike killing 7 World Central Kitchen members sparks international outrage
State laws create disparities in access to government food benefits
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode