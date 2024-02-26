Meet the Raptors | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers

Extras
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Can you imagine being surrounded by whales?
Witness the first encounter between Patrick and a sperm whale he names “Dolores.”
Who would win in a fight: the Tyrannosaurus Rex or the Pliosaur?
Sir David Attenborough uncovers the secrets of the pliosaur, a monstrous marine predator.
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Only about a quarter of Red Knot chicks live long enough to journey south.
Scientists aren’t the only ones searching for shorebird nests.
Forest elephants are shy animals.
Filmmakers follow the short-lived journey of a matchstick-sized chameleon.
Latest Episodes
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.
A baby turtle in Canada and a young bushbaby in South Africa search for a safe new home.
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Spy creatures explore animal emotions and the deep feelings we share.