Extreme Lives | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers

Extras
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Can you imagine being surrounded by whales?
Witness the first encounter between Patrick and a sperm whale he names “Dolores.”
Who would win in a fight: the Tyrannosaurus Rex or the Pliosaur?
Sir David Attenborough uncovers the secrets of the pliosaur, a monstrous marine predator.
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Only about a quarter of Red Knot chicks live long enough to journey south.
Scientists aren’t the only ones searching for shorebird nests.
Forest elephants are shy animals.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Nature Season 42
-
Nature Season 41
-
Nature Season 40
-
Nature Season 39
-
Nature Season 38
-
Nature Season 37
-
Nature Season 36
-
Nature Season 35
-
Nature Season 34
-
Nature Season 33
-
Nature Season 32
-
Nature Season 31
-
Nature Season 30
-
Nature Season 29
-
Nature Season 28
-
Nature Season 27
-
Nature Season 26
-
Nature Season 25
-
Nature Season 24
-
Nature Season 23
-
Nature Season 22
-
Nature Season 21
-
Nature Season 20
-
Nature Season 18
-
Nature Season 17
-
Nature Season 15
-
Nature Season 14
-
Nature Season 13
-
Nature Season 12
-
Nature Season 10
-
Nature Season 9
-
Nature Season 8
-
Nature Season 7
-
Nature Season 6
-
Nature Season 5
-
Nature Season 4
-
Nature Season 2
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.
A baby turtle in Canada and a young bushbaby in South Africa search for a safe new home.
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.