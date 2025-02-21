Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

MotorWeek

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera & 2024 Jeep Rubicon 392

Season 44 Episode 26 | 26m 46s

Join us this week as we're off to the track in the latest Porsche 911 Carrera! Then we head to the garage for a step by step used car walkthrough. And we'll scratch our itch for "Two Wheelin'" freedom with a Kawasaki cruiser. Then bring it home in the HEMI-powered Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392.

Aired: 02/28/25
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.), and Tire Rack.
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Audi SQ7 & 2024 Tesla Cybertruck
Join us this week for the speedy Audi SQ7 and the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck.
Episode: S44 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe & 2024 Ford Ranger
Join us this week for the Genesis GV80 Coupe and reinvigorated Ford Ranger.
Episode: S44 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Honda Pilot Black Edition & 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Join us this week for the Honda Pilot Black Edition and Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.
Episode: S44 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray & 2025 Genesis GV80
Join us this week for the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Genesis GV80.
Episode: S44 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N & 2024 Cadillac XT4
Join us this week for the high voltage Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and domestic luxury Cadillac XT4.
Episode: S43 E50 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Dodge Hornet R/T & 2024 Toyota Tacoma
Join us this week for the muscle car inspired Dodge Hornet PHEV and all-new Toyota Tacoma.
Episode: S43 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 BMW i5 M60 & 2024 Lincoln Nautilus
Join us this week for the electric BMW i5 M60 and the affordable luxury Lincoln Nautilus.
Episode: S43 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre & 2025 RAM 1500
Join us for the opulent Rolls-Royce Spectre and the new RAM 1500.
Episode: S43 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lexus RX 450h+ Luxury & 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Join us for the Lexus RX450h+ luxury plug-in and track time with Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Episode: S43 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Drivers’ Choice Awards
Join us this week for the top picks of our 2024 Drivers' Choice Awards!
Episode: S43 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Aston Martin Vantage & 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid
Join us this week for the Aston Martin Vantage and Kia Carnival hybrid.
Episode: S44 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lamborghini Revuelto & 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV
Join us this week for the hybrid Lamborghini Revuelto and plug-in Chevrolet Equinox EV.
Episode: S44 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Drivers’ Choice Awards
Join us this week for our 2025 Drivers' Choice Awards!
Episode: S44 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Dodge Charger & 2025 Genesis G80
2024 Dodge Charger & 2025 Genesis G80
Episode: S44 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Fiat 500e & 2024 Honda Passport TrailSport
Join us this week for the Italian subcompact Fiat 500e and Honda Passport TrailSport.
Episode: S44 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Audi SQ7 & 2024 Tesla Cybertruck
Join us this week for the speedy Audi SQ7 and the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck.
Episode: S44 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe & 2024 Ford Ranger
Join us this week for the Genesis GV80 Coupe and reinvigorated Ford Ranger.
Episode: S44 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Buick Enclave & 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition
Join us this week for the premium Buick Enclave crossover and rugged GMC Canyon AT4X AEV.
Episode: S44 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV & 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
Join us this week for the electric Mercedes-AMG EQE and the bolder Hyundai Santa Fe.
Episode: S44 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Porsche Panamera 4 & 2024 BMW 530i
Join us for the revamped Porsche Panamera and all-new BMW 5 Series.
Episode: S44 E16 | 26:46