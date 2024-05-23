Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MotorWeek

2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro & 2024 PHEV Roundup

Season 43 Episode 38 | 26m 46s

Join us this week for one last turn behind the wheel of the 5th generation Toyota 4Runner. Then Dan Maffett quickens response through suspension upgrades on Your Drive. And Stephanie Hart spends time with fellow car enthusiast Cristy Lee. Finally, we'll round out with a round up of the suddenly popular world of plug-in hybrids.

Aired: 05/25/24
National corporate funding for MotorWeek is provided by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper (Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper are two brands owned by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.), and Tire Rack.
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lincoln Nautilus & 2024 Hyundai Elantra
Join us this week for the luxurious new Lincoln Nautilus and the Hyundai Elantra.
Episode: S43 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 RAM 1500 & 2024 Polestar 2
Join us this week for the all-new RAM 1500 and reworked Polestar 2.
Episode: S43 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Toyota GR 86 Trueno Edition & 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA35
Join us this week for a special edition Toyota GR86 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 35.
Episode: S43 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Kia EV9 & 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey
Join us this week for the Kia EV9 electric utility and a race-tuned Porsche 911 GT3.
Episode: S43 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty & 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Join us for the Ford F-350 heavy hauler and Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.
Episode: S43 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Audi RS 7 Performance & 2024 Honda Prologue
Join us this week for Audi RS7 Performance sport sedan and all-electric Honda Prologue.
Episode: S43 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse & 2024 Lexus TX
Join us this week for the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and luxury 3-row Lexus TX utility.
Episode: S43 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Subaru BRZ tS & 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Join us this week for the Subaru BTZ tS sport coupe and the 3-row Toyota Grand Highlander.
Episode: S43 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante & 2024 Nissan Versa SR
2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante & 2024 Nissan Versa SR
Episode: S43 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 & 2024 Subaru Outback
Join us this week for the incredible Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and Subaru Outback.
Episode: S43 E24 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • MotorWeek Season 43
  • MotorWeek Season 42
  • MotorWeek Season 41
  • MotorWeek Season 40
  • MotorWeek Season 39
  • MotorWeek Season 38
  • MotorWeek Season 37
  • MotorWeek Season 36
  • MotorWeek Season 35
  • MotorWeek Season 34
  • MotorWeek Season 33
  • MotorWeek Season 32
  • MotorWeek Season 31
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 BMW X6 & 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge
Join us this week for the sweptback BMW X6 and all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge.
Episode: S43 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Cadillac XT4 & 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA35
Join us this week for the compact Cadillac XT4 and an AMG powered Mercedes GLA 35.
Episode: S43 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Toyota Tacoma & 2024 Acura TLX Type S
Join us this week for the next-gen Toyota Tacoma pickup and sporty Acura TLX Type S.
Episode: S43 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Lincoln Nautilus & 2024 Hyundai Elantra
Join us this week for the luxurious new Lincoln Nautilus and the Hyundai Elantra.
Episode: S43 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 RAM 1500 & 2024 Polestar 2
Join us this week for the all-new RAM 1500 and reworked Polestar 2.
Episode: S43 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Toyota GR 86 Trueno Edition & 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA35
Join us this week for a special edition Toyota GR86 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 35.
Episode: S43 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Kia EV9 & 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey
Join us this week for the Kia EV9 electric utility and a race-tuned Porsche 911 GT3.
Episode: S43 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty & 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Join us for the Ford F-350 heavy hauler and Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.
Episode: S43 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Audi RS 7 Performance & 2024 Honda Prologue
Join us this week for Audi RS7 Performance sport sedan and all-electric Honda Prologue.
Episode: S43 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse & 2024 Lexus TX
Join us this week for the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and luxury 3-row Lexus TX utility.
Episode: S43 E28 | 26:46