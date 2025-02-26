Extras
Highlighting the history and moments of the past 75 years of Vermont's Mad River Glen ski area.
New 2025 season of Made Here from Vermont Public premieres Feb. 6, 2024
Short animated film imagines the Vermont flood of 1927
Babes is at once a queer friendly space, a watering hole for locals,
Explore how vertical integration has been essential for this Pawlet, Vermont dairy farm’s survival.
Visit with Rob Hurst, the fifth generation proprietor of Willey’s Store in Greensboro.
Communities are working to protect Lake Champlain waters, from summits to shorelines.
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
Visit with the founder and owner of Parro’s Gun Shop & Police Supplies, a firearm emporium.
An aging shepherd reevaluates his life and work following a disabling injury.
A groundbreaking documentary on the much ignored link between noise and health.
Sara Greene, a 43-year-old single New Hampshire mother, has a dream—to start her own tented circus.
Weight discrimination and stigma are causing more harm than we thought.
An interview with one of the women whose lives have been particularly affected by online violence.
A shocking story of four women leaders whose lives are overturned by cyberviolence.
An unfinished early film about a man eating turtle in New England.
How saving the dark sky can reduce the harmful effects of light pollution.
La Frontière is a poetic documentary portrait of Maine’s border with Canada