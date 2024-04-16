There From Here

Extras
A moving and poignant documentary portrait of a printmaking artist facing mortality.
In Vermont, Alejandra's cooking bridges cultures, forging community & belonging.
New 2024 season of Made Here from Vermont Public premieres Feb. 1, 2024
New episodes crafted by and about your neighbors - begins September 2023.
Selection from Broadcast Media Production / Filmmaking students at Champlain College.
Explore the history and beauty of Canterbury Shaker Village in Canterbury, NH.
The past intersects the present as a filmmaker explores early Vermont hill farmer diaries.
A small Maine town decides the fate of its Native American mascot.
An organic farmer in Maine sets out to transform the prison food system.
Vermont and Quebec filmmakers highlighted in showcase of the 2023 Made Here Film Festival.
A selection of current work from filmmaking students at Champlain College.
Author and farmer, Jean Bédard fights to see a new, more humane world rise.
Across North America, five artisans weave the meshes of a female story.
A selection of Freedom & Unity Young Filmmakers Contest award winning films.
A New England town reflects upon its past in the lead up to its bicentennial.