The Act of Beauty

New 2024 season of Made Here from Vermont Public premieres Feb. 1, 2024
New episodes crafted by and about your neighbors - begins September 2023.
Selection from Broadcast Media Production / Filmmaking students at Champlain College.
Explore the history and beauty of Canterbury Shaker Village in Canterbury, NH.
The life and work of Vermonter Ruth Stone who transformed her grief into poetry.
The alarming escalation of the incarceration of women in the U.S. from the war on drugs.
Maine artist Robert Shetterly paints to rally fellow citizens against an unjust war.
Learn about the latest season of Made Here from Vermont Public.
Across North America, five artisans weave the meshes of a female story.
A selection of Freedom & Unity Young Filmmakers Contest award winning films.
A New England town reflects upon its past in the lead up to its bicentennial.
A foray into the singular world of forest encampments in rural Quebec.
Artists who have established their studio in this ancient pasta factory in Montréal.
A New Hampshire family with four children houses strangers recovering from addiction.
The lovingly contentious relationship behind a legendary Vermont towing company.
Every year, Quebecer Marc-Antoine goes to New York City to sell Christmas trees.