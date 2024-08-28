Extras
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
Visit with the founder and owner of Parro’s Gun Shop & Police Supplies, a firearm emporium.
Visiting a non-profit founded in memory of Jenna Tatro, a victim of the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The Nelson family, multigenerational dairy farmers operating two dairy farms.
Tour a welcoming pub with a seasonal menu and small-batch brews located in downtown Northfield, VT.
A trans man heals from surgery. Live action narrative blends with experimental animation.
A short animated film based on the true and tragic story a farm seized to build Interstate 91.
A moving and poignant documentary portrait of a printmaking artist facing mortality.
Follow a group of bikepackers on a 640 mile ride through Vermont.
The past intersects the present as a filmmaker explores early Vermont hill farmer diaries.
A small Maine town decides the fate of its Native American mascot.
An organic farmer in Maine sets out to transform the prison food system.
Vermont and Quebec filmmakers highlighted in showcase of the 2023 Made Here Film Festival.
A selection of current work from filmmaking students at Champlain College.
Author and farmer, Jean Bédard fights to see a new, more humane world rise.
Across North America, five artisans weave the meshes of a female story.
A selection of Freedom & Unity Young Filmmakers Contest award winning films.