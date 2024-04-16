Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Made Here

A Hill Farmer's Story

Season 19 Episode 14 | 22m 15s

The diaries of two early 20th century Vermont hill farmers open a window onto the past and provoke startling ideas about the present. An evocative exploration of how rural landscapes mold people and how they in turn shape the land.

Aired: 05/01/24 | Expires: 05/02/27
Sponsored in part by the John M. Bissell Foundation, Inc. | Learn about the Made Here Fund
Extras
Watch 15:46
Made Here
Axel
AXEL is an experimental documentary exploring themes of childhood and rebellion.
Clip: S19 E11 | 15:46
Watch 14:17
Made Here
Artifacts of the Present: Portrait of A Printmaker
A moving and poignant documentary portrait of a printmaking artist facing mortality.
Clip: S19 E11 | 14:17
Watch 16:04
Made Here
No Entry
Prohibited, abandoned and unexplored sites are hidden in Montreal.
Clip: S19 E11 | 16:04
Watch 9:32
Made Here
Sabor Y Amor
In Vermont, Alejandra's cooking bridges cultures, forging community & belonging.
Clip: S19 E11 | 9:32
Watch 0:30
Made Here
New 2024 season of Made Here from Vermont Public
New 2024 season of Made Here from Vermont Public premieres Feb. 1, 2024
Preview: S19 | 0:30
Watch 36:05
Made Here
Dear Ani
'Dear Ani' chronicles an artist's 20 year obsessive correspondence with music icon Ani DiFranco.
Episode: S18 E2 | 36:05
Watch 0:29
Made Here
New season begins September 2023!
New episodes crafted by and about your neighbors - begins September 2023.
Preview: S18 | 0:29
Watch 53:41
Made Here
Champlain College Student Showcase
Selection from Broadcast Media Production / Filmmaking students at Champlain College.
Episode: S17 E17 | 53:41
Watch 1:28:00
Made Here
Girl Talk
Five girls on a Massachusetts high school debate team striving to be the best nationally.
Episode: S17 E8 | 1:28:00
Watch 9:30
Made Here
Holy Ground: Canterbury Shaker Village
Explore the history and beauty of Canterbury Shaker Village in Canterbury, NH.
Episode: S17 E7 | 9:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Winter / Spring 2024
  • Fall 2023
  • Made Here Season 17
  • Made Here Season 16
  • Winter / Spring 2022
  • Fall 2021
  • Made Here Season 13
  • Fall 2020
  • Summer 2020
  • Winter / Spring 2020
  • Fall 2019
  • Summer 2019
  • Winter / Spring 2019
  • Fall 2018
  • Summer 2018
  • Winter / Spring 2018
  • Summer 2017
  • Winter / Spring 2017
  • Fall 2016 - premiere season
Watch 27:56
Made Here
Seeds of Change
An organic farmer in Maine sets out to transform the prison food system.
Episode: S19 E12 | 27:56
Watch 55:11
Made Here
2023 Made Here Film Festival Showcase
Vermont and Quebec filmmakers highlighted in showcase of the 2023 Made Here Film Festival.
Episode: S19 E11 | 55:11
Watch 56:18
Made Here
Champlain College Student Showcase 2023
A selection of current work from filmmaking students at Champlain College.
Episode: S19 E10 | 56:18
Watch 1:08:43
Made Here
The Act of Beauty
Author and farmer, Jean Bédard fights to see a new, more humane world rise.
Episode: S19 E9 | 1:08:43
Watch 23:47
Made Here
Interwoven
Across North America, five artisans weave the meshes of a female story.
Episode: S19 E8 | 23:47
Watch 32:23
Made Here
Hide
Inside the lives of the migrant workers who sustain Vermont's iconic dairy farms.
Episode: S19 E7 | 32:23
Watch 29:03
Made Here
Freedom And Unity Young Filmmakers Contest
A selection of Freedom & Unity Young Filmmakers Contest award winning films.
Episode: S19 E6 | 29:03
Watch 1:33:36
Made Here
Strafford: Portrait of a Town
A New England town reflects upon its past in the lead up to its bicentennial.
Episode: S19 E5 | 1:33:36
Watch 49:43
Made Here
Woodswomen
A foray into the singular world of forest encampments in rural Quebec.
Episode: S19 E4 | 49:43
Watch 1:44:32
Made Here
305 Bellechasse
Artists who have established their studio in this ancient pasta factory in Montréal.
Episode: S19 E3 | 1:44:32