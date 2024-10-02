Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here

7 Years in Vermont | How the changing seasons affect a Latin American Vermonter

Season 20 Episode 6 | 23m 01s

A Latin American observes the beauty in the changing seasons of Vermont and how they affect Vermonters emotionally. Accompanied by beautiful nature scenes, Vermonters discuss how impactful seasonal changes can be. from Cabot filmmaker and outdoor sports enthusiast Onel Salazar. The film is a love letter to Vermont and its natural setting. Salazar was a recipient of the Made Here Fund.

Aired: 10/02/24
Sponsored in part by the John M. Bissell Foundation, Inc. | Learn about the Made Here Fund
Watch 26:52
Made Here
Fore & Aft
A profound mentor/mentee relationship within the oldest wooden boat shop in America.
Episode: S20 E5 | 26:52
Watch 56:57
Made Here
Green River Reservoir
The history and future of a pristine natural resource in Vermont.
Episode: S20 E4 | 56:57
Watch 39:50
Made Here
The Quarry Project
An evocative dance film set in Vermont, in one of the oldest granite quarries in the world.
Episode: S20 E2 | 39:50
Watch 19:27
Made Here
Summit to Shore: Celebrating and Protecting the Waters of the Lake Champlain Basin
Communities are working to protect Lake Champlain waters, from summits to shorelines.
Episode: S20 E3 | 19:27
Watch 25:50
Made Here
Pony Boys
In 1967 two young boys set off on an improbable journey from Massachusetts to Montreal with a pony.
Episode: S20 E1 | 25:50
Watch 1:00:53
Made Here
There From Here
Follow a group of bikepackers on a 640 mile ride through Vermont.
Episode: S19 E15 | 1:00:53
Watch 22:15
Made Here
A Hill Farmer's Story
The past intersects the present as a filmmaker explores early Vermont hill farmer diaries.
Episode: S19 E14 | 22:15
Watch 1:12:55
Made Here
We Are The Warriors
A small Maine town decides the fate of its Native American mascot.
Episode: S19 E13 | 1:12:55
Watch 27:56
Made Here
Seeds of Change
An organic farmer in Maine sets out to transform the prison food system.
Episode: S19 E12 | 27:56
Watch 55:11
Made Here
2023 Made Here Film Festival Showcase
Vermont and Quebec filmmakers highlighted in showcase of the 2023 Made Here Film Festival.
Episode: S19 E11 | 55:11