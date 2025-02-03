Marsalis and The New World

Listen Monday, February 3 at 8 p.m.

Dvořák traveled to America in the 1890s, and this wild, new country thrilled him. He admired the beauty of African American spirituals and was fascinated by Native American traditions. When describing his “New World” symphony, he said, “I tried to write only in the spirit of those national American melodies,” but his Ninth is clearly an expression of both the Old World and the new. It is joined by Eastman’s Second Symphony, and the world premiere of a new concerto by Wynton Marsalis, written for principal trumpet Michael Sachs.

Cleveland Symphony

Franz Welzer-Möst, conductor

Julius Eastman: Symphony No. 2

Wynton Marsalis: Trumpet Concerto (World Premiere, TCO Co-Commission)

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 ‘From the New World’

