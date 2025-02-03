Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public Classical
WFMT Orchestra Series

Marsalis and The New World

Published February 3, 2025 at 12:12 PM EST
Photo credit Piper Ferguson
Wynton Marsalis

Listen Monday, February 3 at 8 p.m.

Dvořák traveled to America in the 1890s, and this wild, new country thrilled him. He admired the beauty of African American spirituals and was fascinated by Native American traditions. When describing his “New World” symphony, he said, “I tried to write only in the spirit of those national American melodies,” but his Ninth is clearly an expression of both the Old World and the new. It is joined by Eastman’s Second Symphony, and the world premiere of a new concerto by Wynton Marsalis, written for principal trumpet Michael Sachs.

Cleveland Symphony
Franz Welzer-Möst, conductor

Julius Eastman: Symphony No. 2

Wynton Marsalis: Trumpet Concerto (World Premiere, TCO Co-Commission)

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 ‘From the New World’

Listen Monday, February 3 at 8 p.m.

WFMT Orchestra Series