VSO: Sibelius & The Chevalier de Saint-Georges

This week on the Vermont Symphony Orchestra in Concert, conductor Tania Miller leads the VSO in two works from their March 2022 concert, and we'll hear chamber ensembles from the VSO as well.

Dinuk Wijeratne, Yatra (Journey) (conductor Tania Miller)

Jean Sibelius, Symphony No. 1 (conductor Tania Miller)

Joseph Boulogne, The Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Symphony No. 1, Allegro (arr. Matt Larocca), VSO String Ensemble

Ray Vega, Buscando Doña Juana Figueroa (In Search of Doña Juana Figueroa), VSO String Quartet; Ray Vega, trumpet