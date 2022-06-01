© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
linda-radtke-vpr-choral-hour.jpg
Choral Hour

Choral Hour 6/5 & 6/7: A William Byrd Sing-Along

Published June 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
Choral Hour Sing-Along
Mattabbe
/
iSTOCK
Sing-along with some the masterworks of choral music on the VPR Choral Hour.

A veritable cornucopia of composers is featured on this week's Choral Hour. From the Elizabethan era, with a Sing-Along of William Byrd's Nunc Dimitis, to music by composers working today: Roxana Panufnik and Trevor Weston. A slew of 20th-century heavy-hitters round out the program, including Dominick Argento, Bela Bartok, and Francis Poulenc. You're guaranteed to hear something new when you join guest host Eric Brooks for the VPR Choral Hour: Sunday morning at 11, and rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8 on VPR Classical.

Download the Sing-Along music here:

William Byrd - Nunc Dimitis

Happy Singing!

Tags

Choral Hour Choral Hour from Vermont Public ClassicalSing-Along
Helen Lyons
VPR Classical’s morning host, Helen Lyons, is a Williston native. She holds a BA in Music from Wellesley College and Artist Diplomas from the Royal Academy of Music in London, and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She has enjoyed an international singing career spanning three continents, performing in Europe, China, The Philippines and the USA.
See stories by Helen Lyons