Choral Hour 6/5 & 6/7: A William Byrd Sing-Along

A veritable cornucopia of composers is featured on this week's Choral Hour. From the Elizabethan era, with a Sing-Along of William Byrd's Nunc Dimitis, to music by composers working today: Roxana Panufnik and Trevor Weston. A slew of 20th-century heavy-hitters round out the program, including Dominick Argento, Bela Bartok, and Francis Poulenc. You're guaranteed to hear something new when you join guest host Eric Brooks for the VPR Choral Hour: Sunday morning at 11, and rebroadcast Tuesday evening at 8 on VPR Classical.

Download the Sing-Along music here:

William Byrd - Nunc Dimitis

Happy Singing!