In review: State budget reconciliation, Mahdawi's release, transportation funding concerns
Senate and House lawmakers work to reconcile a $9 billion state budget, as federal funding uncertainty looms.
Plus, detained Columbia University activist Mohsen Mahdawi is released from prison.
And a Lamoille County Sheriff’s deputy has been suspended, after a murder trial ends in a sudden plea deal.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
- Stephen Biddix - NBC5
- Aaron Calvin - Stowe Reporter / News & Citizen
Dive deeper
- Mohsen Mahdawi released from prison while immigration proceedings continue (Vermont Public)
- Sheriff’s deputy suspended after actions prompted sudden plea deal (News & Citizen)
- $9B state budget wins preliminary approval in Vermont Senate (WCAX)
- Johnson library makes slow trek to a new location (News & Citizen)
- 'We're on the edge:' VT lawmakers express grave concern over transportation funding (NBC5)