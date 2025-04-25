In review: Dairy farm arrests, advocates rally for Mahdawi, small town housing incentives

In what’s being described as one of the largest immigration enforcement actions in Vermont’s recent history, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested and detained eight workers at a Berkshire dairy farm this week.

Plus, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch meets with Mohsen Mahdawi in prison as advocates rally to show their support.

And lawmakers hammer out the details of a new housing proposal aimed at spurring development in small towns.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper