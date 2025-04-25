Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: Dairy farm arrests, advocates rally for Mahdawi, small town housing incentives

Published April 25, 2025 at 4:15 PM EDT

In what’s being described as one of the largest immigration enforcement actions in Vermont’s recent history, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested and detained eight workers at a Berkshire dairy farm this week.

Plus, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch meets with Mohsen Mahdawi in prison as advocates rally to show their support.

And lawmakers hammer out the details of a new housing proposal aimed at spurring development in small towns.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

