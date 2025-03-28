In review: UVMMC settlement, health department funding cuts, Zoie Saunders’ first year
Vermont’s largest hospital has proposed a wide-ranging deal with the Green Mountain Care Board after months of private negotiations.
Plus, a request to transfer state land to Waterbury picks up steam in Montpelier.
And, Vermont’s education secretary is now one year into her tenure. We discuss Zoie Saunders’ pivotal role in the state amid big changes to the national education landscape.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Lexi Krupp - Vermont Public
- Alison Novak - Seven Days
- Lisa Scagliotti - Waterbury Roundabout
