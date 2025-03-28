Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: UVMMC settlement, health department funding cuts, Zoie Saunders’ first year

Published March 28, 2025 at 4:58 PM EDT

Vermont’s largest hospital has proposed a wide-ranging deal with the Green Mountain Care Board after months of private negotiations.

Plus, a request to transfer state land to Waterbury picks up steam in Montpelier.

And, Vermont’s education secretary is now one year into her tenure. We discuss Zoie Saunders’ pivotal role in the state amid big changes to the national education landscape.

