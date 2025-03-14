Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Scott vetoes motel spending, housing developers seek aid, dispatch system report

Published March 14, 2025 at 4:31 PM EDT

In his first veto of the session, Gov. Phil Scott sends the budget adjustment act back to lawmakers, citing concerns over the state’s motel program and spending.

Plus, housing developers look to reduce infrastructure costs.

And, a new public safety report says Vermont's dispatch system needs an overhaul.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo