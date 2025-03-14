In review: Scott vetoes motel spending, housing developers seek aid, dispatch system report
In his first veto of the session, Gov. Phil Scott sends the budget adjustment act back to lawmakers, citing concerns over the state’s motel program and spending.
Plus, housing developers look to reduce infrastructure costs.
And, a new public safety report says Vermont's dispatch system needs an overhaul.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Howard Weiss-Tisman - Vermont Public
- Anne Wallace Allen - Seven Days
- Shaun Robinson - VTDigger
