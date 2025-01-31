In review: Scott's budget plan, education reform estimates, tourism boom

After a five-year period of unprecedented spending growth, Republican Gov. Phil Scott presented a budget plan Tuesday that he says will match the government's appetite for spending with Vermonters’ ability to pay.

Plus, a look at the numbers behind the administration’s sweeping proposal for education funding reform.

And a new study released by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development shows tourism in Vermont is a $4 billion industry.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper