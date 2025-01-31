Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Scott's budget plan, education reform estimates, tourism boom

Published January 31, 2025 at 4:36 PM EST

After a five-year period of unprecedented spending growth, Republican Gov. Phil Scott presented a budget plan Tuesday that he says will match the government's appetite for spending with Vermonters’ ability to pay.

Plus, a look at the numbers behind the administration’s sweeping proposal for education funding reform.

And a new study released by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development shows tourism in Vermont is a $4 billion industry.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

