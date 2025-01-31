In review: Scott's budget plan, education reform estimates, tourism boom
After a five-year period of unprecedented spending growth, Republican Gov. Phil Scott presented a budget plan Tuesday that he says will match the government's appetite for spending with Vermonters’ ability to pay.
Plus, a look at the numbers behind the administration’s sweeping proposal for education funding reform.
And a new study released by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development shows tourism in Vermont is a $4 billion industry.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Tim McQuiston - Vermont Business Magazine
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
Dive deeper
