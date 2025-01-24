In review: Scott's education plan, Trump inauguration, Border Patrol shooting

Vermonters got a first look this week at Gov. Phil Scott's plan to revamp the education system — and it’s nothing short of a sweeping overhaul that would consolidate power at the state level, diminish local control and upend how schools are funded. It’s all in response, of course, to anger over property tax increases.

Plus, just hours after Donald Trump is inaugurated, a Border Patrol agent is shot and killed in the Northeast Kingdom.

Our guests will discuss the latest on what's known about the case and what is still unknown.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper