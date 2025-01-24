Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Scott's education plan, Trump inauguration, Border Patrol shooting

Published January 24, 2025 at 3:58 PM EST
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

Vermonters got a first look this week at Gov. Phil Scott's plan to revamp the education system — and it’s nothing short of a sweeping overhaul that would consolidate power at the state level, diminish local control and upend how schools are funded. It’s all in response, of course, to anger over property tax increases.

Plus, just hours after Donald Trump is inaugurated, a Border Patrol agent is shot and killed in the Northeast Kingdom.

Our guests will discuss the latest on what's known about the case and what is still unknown.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

