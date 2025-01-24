In review: Scott's education plan, Trump inauguration, Border Patrol shooting
Vermonters got a first look this week at Gov. Phil Scott's plan to revamp the education system — and it’s nothing short of a sweeping overhaul that would consolidate power at the state level, diminish local control and upend how schools are funded. It’s all in response, of course, to anger over property tax increases.
Plus, just hours after Donald Trump is inaugurated, a Border Patrol agent is shot and killed in the Northeast Kingdom.
Our guests will discuss the latest on what's known about the case and what is still unknown.
This week's panel
- Mark Davis - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Carly Berlin - VTDigger / Vermont Public
- Neal Goswami - VTDigger
- State officials unveil Gov. Scott's education reform ideas (Vermont Public)
- Federal prosecutors file charges in probe of fatal shooting of border patrol agent in Vermont (VTDigger)
- Phil Scott outlines proposal for making it ‘faster, easier and less expensive’ to build housing (Vermont Public)
- Vermont, other states sue to block Trump’s order ending birthright citizenship (VTDigger)
- ACLU claims DCF illegally surveils pregnant Vermonters considered 'unsuitable' for parenthood (Vermont Public)
- Feds OK use of Medicaid funds to cover rent for unhoused people (VTDigger)
Vermont This Week: January 24, 2025