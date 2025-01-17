In review: Public safety bill, new housing coalition, clean heat rules
Gov. Phil Scott says many Vermonters have lost faith in their criminal justice system, and he wants prosecutors and judges to impose stricter criminal sanctions on alleged repeat offenders.
Plus, a new group of power players will lobby for housing policy in Montpelier.
And the Public Utility Commission issues highly anticipated proposed rules for the clean heat standard.
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Anne Wallace Allen - Seven Days
- Stephen Biddix - NBC5
- Ethan Weinstein - VTDigger
- A New Housing Coalition Has a Familiar Face — Miro Weinberger (Seven Days)
- ‘Wait, that’s not me’: Lawyers say remote court hearings can threaten integrity of Vermont’s justice system (VTDigger)
- Barre Locals Oppose Purchase of Vacant Downtown Building (Seven Days)
- Gov. Phil Scott previews a public safety bill targeting younger and repeat offenders (VTDigger)
- Gov. Scott unveils public safety package for legislative session (NBC5)
- The head of Vermont’s largest insurance company says health care spending is out of control (Vermont Public)
