Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Public safety bill, new housing coalition, clean heat rules

Published January 17, 2025 at 5:01 PM EST
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

Gov. Phil Scott says many Vermonters have lost faith in their criminal justice system, and he wants prosecutors and judges to impose stricter criminal sanctions on alleged repeat offenders.

Plus, a new group of power players will lobby for housing policy in Montpelier.

And the Public Utility Commission issues highly anticipated proposed rules for the clean heat standard.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

Vermont governor seeks stricter penalties for alleged repeat offenders

