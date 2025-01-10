In review: Gov. Scott's inaugural address, 2025 legislative session begins
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
Elections have consequences. And in his inaugural address this week, Gov. Phil Scott made clear that he thinks he has a mandate to overhaul Vermont’s education system.
But what will Democrats think of this potentially historic overhaul? And when push comes to shove, will anyone in Montpelier really muster the courage to make unpopular choices to cut costs?
