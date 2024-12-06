In review: Property tax projections, new retirement savings program

With the 2025 legislative session on the horizon, a new analysis out this week predicts a 5.9% hike in property taxes next year. And everyone seems to think that’s too high. Are Statehouse officials willing to make the tough choices to bring the rates down?

Plus, the Vermont Treasurer’s Office launches a new retirement savings program.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper