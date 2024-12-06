In review: Property tax projections, new retirement savings program
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
With the 2025 legislative session on the horizon, a new analysis out this week predicts a 5.9% hike in property taxes next year. And everyone seems to think that’s too high. Are Statehouse officials willing to make the tough choices to bring the rates down?
Plus, the Vermont Treasurer’s Office launches a new retirement savings program.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mark Davis Moderator - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Erin Petenko - VTDigger
- Sarah Mearhoff - VTDigger
Dive deeper
- What a 2nd Trump presidency could mean for environmental regulations in Vermont (Vermont Public)
- Vermont property taxes expected to rise 5.9% in 2025 (WCAX)
- Vermont introduces new retirement program: What you need to know (VTDigger)
- FEMA awards nearly $4 million to Hardwick for 2023 flood repairs (VTDigger)
- ‘It’s taken years for us to get to where we are’: Women’s ranks in the Statehouse will be smaller come 2025 (VTDigger)
- Republicans pick new Vermont Senate minority leader (WCAX)
December 6, 2024