In review: Property tax projections, new retirement savings program

Published December 6, 2024 at 5:01 PM EST
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

With the 2025 legislative session on the horizon, a new analysis out this week predicts a 5.9% hike in property taxes next year. And everyone seems to think that’s too high. Are Statehouse officials willing to make the tough choices to bring the rates down?

Plus, the Vermont Treasurer’s Office launches a new retirement savings program.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

