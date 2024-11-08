Election 2024: Democratic supermajority cracked, Trump gains support
Voters delivered a historic election night for Vermont Republicans, with Senate and House victories cracking Democrats' veto-proof majority in the legislature.
Plus, incumbent David Zuckerman conceded to John Rodgers in the race for lieutenant governor. And though Vice President Kamala Harris easily won the state, unofficial election results show that more Vermonters voted for Trump in 2024 than either of the last two times he ran for president.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Sarah Mearhoff - VTDigger
- Mark Davis - Vermont Public
Dive deeper
- Voters' concerns about affordability powered red wave for Vermont Republicans (Vermont Public)
- Emboldened by unexpectedly strong results, Vermont Republicans will share more power — and responsibility (VTDigger)
- Those Republican gains in the Vermont House and Senate? Here’s where they came from (Vermont Public)
- Phil Scott says Vermont is ‘moving in the wrong direction.’ Can he change course? (VTDigger)
- Kamala Harris gets first win in Vermont (Vermont Public)
