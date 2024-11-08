Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

Election 2024: Democratic supermajority cracked, Trump gains support

Published November 8, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

Voters delivered a historic election night for Vermont Republicans, with Senate and House victories cracking Democrats' veto-proof majority in the legislature.

Plus, incumbent David Zuckerman conceded to John Rodgers in the race for lieutenant governor. And though Vice President Kamala Harris easily won the state, unofficial election results show that more Vermonters voted for Trump in 2024 than either of the last two times he ran for president.

    Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

    This week's panel

    Dive deeper

    Watch now...

    Republican victories crack Democrats’ veto-proof majority in Vermont Statehouse

    Tags
    Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo