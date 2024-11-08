Election 2024: Democratic supermajority cracked, Trump gains support

Voters delivered a historic election night for Vermont Republicans, with Senate and House victories cracking Democrats' veto-proof majority in the legislature.

Plus, incumbent David Zuckerman conceded to John Rodgers in the race for lieutenant governor. And though Vice President Kamala Harris easily won the state, unofficial election results show that more Vermonters voted for Trump in 2024 than either of the last two times he ran for president.



