In review: Statewide races' final days, housing progress assessment, Burlington examines needle exchange

Ahead of Election Day, Gov. Scott makes one last plea to break up Democratic supermajorities in the Vermont Legislature, while Esther Charlestin pitches herself as a more effective partner for both chambers.

Plus:



A contentious race for lieutenant governor continues, with both candidates questioning the other's honesty, integrity and party label.

Temporary homeless shelters are set to open in Waterbury and Williston.

Burlington plans to examine its needle exchange program closely.

And, housing advocates assess slow progress in Chittenden County.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper

Watch now...