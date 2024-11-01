Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: Statewide races' final days, housing progress assessment, Burlington examines needle exchange

Published November 1, 2024 at 5:37 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

Ahead of Election Day, Gov. Scott makes one last plea to break up Democratic supermajorities in the Vermont Legislature, while Esther Charlestin pitches herself as a more effective partner for both chambers.

Plus:

  • A contentious race for lieutenant governor continues, with both candidates questioning the other's honesty, integrity and party label.
  • Temporary homeless shelters are set to open in Waterbury and Williston.
  • Burlington plans to examine its needle exchange program closely.
  • And, housing advocates assess slow progress in Chittenden County.

