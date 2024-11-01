In review: Statewide races' final days, housing progress assessment, Burlington examines needle exchange
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
Ahead of Election Day, Gov. Scott makes one last plea to break up Democratic supermajorities in the Vermont Legislature, while Esther Charlestin pitches herself as a more effective partner for both chambers.
Plus:
- A contentious race for lieutenant governor continues, with both candidates questioning the other's honesty, integrity and party label.
- Temporary homeless shelters are set to open in Waterbury and Williston.
- Burlington plans to examine its needle exchange program closely.
- And, housing advocates assess slow progress in Chittenden County.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
Dive deeper
