In review: Education cost concerns, hospital report fallout
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
The cost of the state’s education system is a leading issue for Vermonters this election. It’s also notoriously complicated. Vermont Public's Lola Duffort breaks it down.
Plus, the author of a landmark Vermont hospital report admits errors, but stands by the report's conclusions that the state's health care system needs a major overhaul, as hospitals and state regulators grapple with how to rein in costs while also providing quality care.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Mark Johnson - WCAX
- Howard Weiss-Tisman - Vermont Public
