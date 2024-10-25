In review: Education cost concerns, hospital report fallout

The cost of the state’s education system is a leading issue for Vermonters this election. It’s also notoriously complicated. Vermont Public's Lola Duffort breaks it down.

Plus, the author of a landmark Vermont hospital report admits errors, but stands by the report's conclusions that the state's health care system needs a major overhaul, as hospitals and state regulators grapple with how to rein in costs while also providing quality care.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper