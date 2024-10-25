Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Education cost concerns, hospital report fallout

Published October 25, 2024 at 4:26 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

The cost of the state’s education system is a leading issue for Vermonters this election. It’s also notoriously complicated. Vermont Public's Lola Duffort breaks it down.

Plus, the author of a landmark Vermont hospital report admits errors, but stands by the report's conclusions that the state's health care system needs a major overhaul, as hospitals and state regulators grapple with how to rein in costs while also providing quality care.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

