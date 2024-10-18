Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: Emergency family shelters, Woodstock worker housing, dairy farmworker conditions

Published October 18, 2024 at 4:27 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

State officials announce they’re assembling three emergency family shelters following the evictions of over 1,000 people from Vermont’s motel voucher program and weeks of intense pressure from municipal leaders, lawmakers, and service providers to intervene.

Plus, a program in Woodstock takes a new approach to worker housing.

And a new survey shows Spanish-speaking immigrant farmworkers on Vermont dairy farms face ongoing bad conditions.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

