In review: Emergency family shelters, Woodstock worker housing, dairy farmworker conditions
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
State officials announce they’re assembling three emergency family shelters following the evictions of over 1,000 people from Vermont’s motel voucher program and weeks of intense pressure from municipal leaders, lawmakers, and service providers to intervene.
Plus, a program in Woodstock takes a new approach to worker housing.
And a new survey shows Spanish-speaking immigrant farmworkers on Vermont dairy farms face ongoing bad conditions.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public/VTDigger
- Anne Wallace Allen - Seven Days
- Aaron Calvin - Stowe Reporter/News & Citizen
