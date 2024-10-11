In review: Act 46 scrutinized, FEMA buyouts, COVID grants criticism

State and local officials debate what should be done about the rising cost of education, leaving people wondering if Act 46 has saved any money.

Plus, some Vermonters seeking FEMA buyouts for flooded homes are facing opposition from an unexpected source: the towns they live in.

And, a report from Vermont's auditor reveals concerns over the state's vetting process for businesses and nonprofits who received COVID-era federally funded grants.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper