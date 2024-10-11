Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: Act 46 scrutinized, FEMA buyouts, COVID grants criticism

Published October 11, 2024 at 5:23 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

State and local officials debate what should be done about the rising cost of education, leaving people wondering if Act 46 has saved any money.

Plus, some Vermonters seeking FEMA buyouts for flooded homes are facing opposition from an unexpected source: the towns they live in.

And, a report from Vermont's auditor reveals concerns over the state's vetting process for businesses and nonprofits who received COVID-era federally funded grants.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

