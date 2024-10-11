In review: Act 46 scrutinized, FEMA buyouts, COVID grants criticism
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
State and local officials debate what should be done about the rising cost of education, leaving people wondering if Act 46 has saved any money.
Plus, some Vermonters seeking FEMA buyouts for flooded homes are facing opposition from an unexpected source: the towns they live in.
And, a report from Vermont's auditor reveals concerns over the state's vetting process for businesses and nonprofits who received COVID-era federally funded grants.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Peter D'Auria - VTDigger
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Proposal to close 2 elementary schools in central Vermont falls (Vermont Public)
- Auditor raises alarm about Covid-era economic development programs (VTDigger)
- Did Act 46 work? It's complicated (Vermont Public)
- Vermonters Want Buyouts for Their Flooded Homes. Some Towns Are Saying No. (Seven Days)
- At VTDigger debate, lieutenant gubernatorial candidates highlight differences in personality more than politics (VTDigger)