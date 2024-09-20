In review: Motel evictions, looming hospital bankruptcies, cyber scams in Vermont
Cities and towns are urging the Scott administration to provide options for unhoused residents, as roughly 230 households enrolled in the state’s emergency housing program reach a new 80-day-limit on voucher stays.
Plus, how cyber scams are defrauding Vermonters.
And a new report advocates for dramatic changes to Vermont’s health care system.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public
- Derek Brouwer - Seven Days
Dive deeper
