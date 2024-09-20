Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Motel evictions, looming hospital bankruptcies, cyber scams in Vermont

Published September 20, 2024 at 5:54 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

Cities and towns are urging the Scott administration to provide options for unhoused residents, as roughly 230 households enrolled in the state’s emergency housing program reach a new 80-day-limit on voucher stays.

Plus, how cyber scams are defrauding Vermonters.

And a new report advocates for dramatic changes to Vermont’s health care system.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo