In review: Water quality regulations, broadband buildout, mental health urgent care
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is calling for major changes to how the state regulates water quality on Vermont farms.
Plus, an update on efforts in the Green Mountain State to build out broadband access.
And an urgent care center for mental health crises opens in Burlington next month.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
- Elodie Reed - Vermont Public
- Howard Weiss-Tisman - Vermont Public