In review: Biden approves FEMA aid for July floods, Lyndon historic bridge dismantled, financial aid legislation
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
President Biden approves Vermont's request for a major disaster declaration for flooding and mudslides that occurred between July 9 and 11. But state officials emphasized that FEMA's aid won't be a cure-all.
Plus, a historic covered bridge in Lyndon is dismantled, and new legislation broadens financial aid and in-state tuition eligibility in 2025.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Anne Wallace Allen - Seven Days
- Dan D'Ambrosio - Burlington Free Press
