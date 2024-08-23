Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Biden approves FEMA aid for July floods, Lyndon historic bridge dismantled, financial aid legislation

Published August 23, 2024 at 4:27 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

President Biden approves Vermont's request for a major disaster declaration for flooding and mudslides that occurred between July 9 and 11. But state officials emphasized that FEMA's aid won't be a cure-all.

Plus, a historic covered bridge in Lyndon is dismantled, and new legislation broadens financial aid and in-state tuition eligibility in 2025.

