In review: Biden approves FEMA aid for July floods, Lyndon historic bridge dismantled, financial aid legislation

President Biden approves Vermont's request for a major disaster declaration for flooding and mudslides that occurred between July 9 and 11. But state officials emphasized that FEMA's aid won't be a cure-all.

Plus, a historic covered bridge in Lyndon is dismantled, and new legislation broadens financial aid and in-state tuition eligibility in 2025.

This week's panel

Dive deeper