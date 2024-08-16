In review: Primary results, Burlington drug use and safety concerns, waiting on federal flood relief
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
With primary day in Vermont having come and gone, candidates set their sights on November's general election.
Plus, a new report in Seven Days details drug use and safety concerns in Burlington. And, the Green Mountain Care Board approves double-digit health insurance increases.
This week's panel
- Mikaela Lefrak (Guest Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Lexi Krupp - Vermont Public
- Courtney Lamdin - Seven Days
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
