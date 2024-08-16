Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Primary results, Burlington drug use and safety concerns, waiting on federal flood relief

Published August 16, 2024 at 4:53 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

With primary day in Vermont having come and gone, candidates set their sights on November's general election.

Plus, a new report in Seven Days details drug use and safety concerns in Burlington. And, the Green Mountain Care Board approves double-digit health insurance increases.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideoFlooding in VermontElection 2024Burlington