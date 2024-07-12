Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Vermonters face the long process of flood recovery — again

Published July 12, 2024 at 5:07 PM EDT
Heavy rains, again, cause widespread flooding across Vermont.

"A kick in the stomach" is how one local official described it. On the one year anniversary of last year's destruction, heavy rains swept across the state, again causing widespread flood damage and for some, an all too familiar response.

Vermonters are once again forced to reckon with the long process of recovery – with hard questions about how to rebuild, where they can safely, and whether there will be the resources to do it.

Get analysis of the flooding from Vermont Public's newsroom on Vermont This Week.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

