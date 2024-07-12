In review: Vermonters face the long process of flood recovery — again
Heavy rains, again, cause widespread flooding across Vermont.
"A kick in the stomach" is how one local official described it. On the one year anniversary of last year's destruction, heavy rains swept across the state, again causing widespread flood damage and for some, an all too familiar response.
Vermonters are once again forced to reckon with the long process of recovery – with hard questions about how to rebuild, where they can safely, and whether there will be the resources to do it.
Get analysis of the flooding from Vermont Public's newsroom on Vermont This Week.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Lexi Krupp - Vermont Public
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Mark Davis - Vermont Public
Dive deeper
- MAPS: Vermont communities affected by flooding(Vermont Public)
- Heavy rain has moved east, but Vermont rivers will continue to rise (Vermont Public)
- This Richmond couple said last year's floods prepared them for more. And then more came (Vermont Public)
- After dozens of rescues and 1 death, Lyndonville grapples with extensive damage, displacement (Vermont Public)
- Why Vermont streams have become more powerful — and how that fuels devastating flooding (encore) (Vermont Public)
- On Waterbury’s frequently flooded Randall Street, residents have been too familiar with cleaning up(Vermont Public)
- 'We had nothing.' A Barre couple remakes a life after losing their home in the floods (Vermont Public)
- Serious flash flood threat in parts of Vermont from remnants of Beryl (Vermont Public)