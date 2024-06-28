In review: Middle finger arrest settlement, UVM funding boost, school budget deadline
State pays $175k to man arrested for giving the middle finger to state trooper
A yearslong saga finally came to an end this week, with the state paying $175,000 to a man arrested for giving the middle finger to a state trooper back in 2018.
Of the settlement, Jay Diaz, an attorney with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, said, “If we want to live in a free society, we have to ensure that we can speak openly to the police.”
Plus, UVM's Center for Community News is getting a $7 million boost to help them expand.
And, Vermont Public education reporter Lola Duffort provides an update on school budgets as a July 1st deadline looms.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Anne Wallace Allen - Seven Days
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Derek Brouwer - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Vermont Pays $175,000 to Man Arrested for Giving the Middle Finger to State Trooper (Seven Days/Vermont Public)
- UVM's Center for Community News Awarded $7 Million to Expand (Seven Days)
- MAP: Where Vermont school districts struggled to pass a budget (Vermont Public)