In review: Property tax pitfalls, home prices spike, Statehouse harassment footage

For Vermonters, there is no property tax relief in sight after Gov. Phil Scott’s administration and lawmakers failed to reach a deal.

Plus, Scott continues to take action on the remaining bills from this past legislative session — including a veto of the so-called “yield bill” due to its double-digit property tax increase.

And, it's not just your imagination. A recent nationwide analysis shows Vermont home prices spiked more than any other state last year. That and more, ahead on Vermont This Week.



