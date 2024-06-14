In review: Property tax pitfalls, home prices spike, Statehouse harassment footage
No property tax relief in sight | State lawmaker caught harassing colleague
For Vermonters, there is no property tax relief in sight after Gov. Phil Scott’s administration and lawmakers failed to reach a deal.
Plus, Scott continues to take action on the remaining bills from this past legislative session — including a veto of the so-called “yield bill” due to its double-digit property tax increase.
And, it's not just your imagination. A recent nationwide analysis shows Vermont home prices spiked more than any other state last year. That and more, ahead on Vermont This Week.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
