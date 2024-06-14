Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Property tax pitfalls, home prices spike, Statehouse harassment footage

Published June 14, 2024 at 4:58 PM EDT
No property tax relief in sight | State lawmaker caught harassing colleague

For Vermonters, there is no property tax relief in sight after Gov. Phil Scott’s administration and lawmakers failed to reach a deal.

Plus, Scott continues to take action on the remaining bills from this past legislative session — including a veto of the so-called “yield bill” due to its double-digit property tax increase.

And, it's not just your imagination. A recent nationwide analysis shows Vermont home prices spiked more than any other state last year. That and more, ahead on Vermont This Week.
 
