Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Court system strained, primary candidates declared, UVM's $130 million surgical facility

Published May 31, 2024 at 4:47 PM EDT
A Week Inside Vt.'s Busiest Courthouse | Gov Signs Public Safety Bill, Dozens of Others

In "Trials & Tribulations," Vermont Public and Seven Days teamed up to spend a week inside Vermont's busiest courthouse. Reporter Derek Brouwer shares what they learned.

Plus, the filing deadline for candidates has passed — we’ll tell you who’s on the 2024 primary ballot and what's at stake.

And, Vermont’s largest health care system seeks state regulators' approval for a $130 million surgical facility. That, and more, on Vermont This Week.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVermont LegislatureVideo