In review: Court system strained, primary candidates declared, UVM's $130 million surgical facility
A Week Inside Vt.'s Busiest Courthouse | Gov Signs Public Safety Bill, Dozens of Others
In "Trials & Tribulations," Vermont Public and Seven Days teamed up to spend a week inside Vermont's busiest courthouse. Reporter Derek Brouwer shares what they learned.
Plus, the filing deadline for candidates has passed — we’ll tell you who’s on the 2024 primary ballot and what's at stake.
And, Vermont’s largest health care system seeks state regulators' approval for a $130 million surgical facility. That, and more, on Vermont This Week.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Colin Flanders - Seven Days
- Derek Brouwer - Seven Days
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
