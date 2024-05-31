In review: Court system strained, primary candidates declared, UVM's $130 million surgical facility

In "Trials & Tribulations," Vermont Public and Seven Days teamed up to spend a week inside Vermont's busiest courthouse. Reporter Derek Brouwer shares what they learned.

Plus, the filing deadline for candidates has passed — we’ll tell you who’s on the 2024 primary ballot and what's at stake.

And, Vermont’s largest health care system seeks state regulators' approval for a $130 million surgical facility. That, and more, on Vermont This Week.

