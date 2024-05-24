In review: Dean declines gubernatorial run; state senators retiring; UVM halts housing project
Howard Dean, Miro Weinberger Rule Out Gubernatorial Runs
With the filing deadline for candidates quickly approaching, the 2024 election season is starting to take shape.
Former Gov. Howard Dean ended weeks of speculation and suspense this week, announcing he would not run for governor. "I think the future of the Democratic party is 40-year-olds, not 75-year-olds," Dean said.
Plus, the list of state senators not seeking reelection grows, as the Vermont GOP hopes to make gains in the statehouse.
And the University of Vermont halts plans for a proposed $100M housing project.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Tim McQuiston - Vermont Business Magazine
- Sarah Mearhoff - VTDigger
- Stephen Biddix - WCAX
