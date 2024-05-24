In review: Dean declines gubernatorial run; state senators retiring; UVM halts housing project

With the filing deadline for candidates quickly approaching, the 2024 election season is starting to take shape.

Former Gov. Howard Dean ended weeks of speculation and suspense this week, announcing he would not run for governor. "I think the future of the Democratic party is 40-year-olds, not 75-year-olds," Dean said.

Plus, the list of state senators not seeking reelection grows, as the Vermont GOP hopes to make gains in the statehouse.

And the University of Vermont halts plans for a proposed $100M housing project.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper