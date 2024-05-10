Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Safe injection sites, renewable energy policy, pro-Palestinian encampments

Published May 10, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT
Vt. Lawmakers Agree on Safe Injection Site Legislation, Gov Plans to Veto

Mitch Wertlieb makes his debut as the new permanent host of Vermont This Week, leading a panel of journalists in discussion of the issues animating the 2023-2024 legislative biennium's closing days.

State lawmakers agree on safe injection site legislation, but Gov. Phil Scott has indicated he plans a veto.

Vermont's biggest energy bill of the session, which would force utilities to source all of their power from renewable resources by 2035, is headed to the governor’s desk.

Plus, panelists provide updates on pro-Palestinian encampments on Vermont campuses.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

Tags
Vermont This Week Vermont LegislatureGovernment & PoliticsLocal News