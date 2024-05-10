In review: Safe injection sites, renewable energy policy, pro-Palestinian encampments

Mitch Wertlieb makes his debut as the new permanent host of Vermont This Week, leading a panel of journalists in discussion of the issues animating the 2023-2024 legislative biennium's closing days.

State lawmakers agree on safe injection site legislation, but Gov. Phil Scott has indicated he plans a veto.

Vermont's biggest energy bill of the session, which would force utilities to source all of their power from renewable resources by 2035, is headed to the governor’s desk.

Plus, panelists provide updates on pro-Palestinian encampments on Vermont campuses.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper