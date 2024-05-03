In review: Pro-Palestinian protests, Howard Dean teases gubernatorial run, education secretary debacle
Vt. Senate Declines to Confirm Education Secretary Zoie Saunders
This week in the legislature saw heated words and a rare no vote from Senate lawmakers on Vermont's education secretary nominee Zoie Saunders.
Plus, Howard Dean, Vermont's longest-serving governor, is making rumblings of a potential run at his old job. And panelists take a deeper look at Vermont students camping out on campus to protest the war in Gaza.
This week's panel
- Cat Viglienzoni (Moderator) - WCAX
- Mark Davis - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Alison Novak - Seven Days
