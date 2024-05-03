Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Pro-Palestinian protests, Howard Dean teases gubernatorial run, education secretary debacle

Published May 3, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT
Vt. Senate Declines to Confirm Education Secretary Zoie Saunders

This week in the legislature saw heated words and a rare no vote from Senate lawmakers on Vermont's education secretary nominee Zoie Saunders.

Plus, Howard Dean, Vermont's longest-serving governor, is making rumblings of a potential run at his old job. And panelists take a deeper look at Vermont students camping out on campus to protest the war in Gaza.

