In review: Pro-Palestinian protests, Howard Dean teases gubernatorial run, education secretary debacle

This week in the legislature saw heated words and a rare no vote from Senate lawmakers on Vermont's education secretary nominee Zoie Saunders.

Plus, Howard Dean, Vermont's longest-serving governor, is making rumblings of a potential run at his old job. And panelists take a deeper look at Vermont students camping out on campus to protest the war in Gaza.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper