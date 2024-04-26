In review: Tax bill, Zoie Saunders confirmation hearing, victim blaming law.
Vt. House Approves Property Tax Bill, Concerns Over Increases Remain
In Montpelier, negotiations are finalizing on double-digit property tax increases.
"I worry that if this year doesn't spark real change, I'm not sure what will," said Craig Bolio, State's Tax Commissioner.
At the statehouse, polarizing pick for Education Secretary Zoie Saunders defends her record at her confirmation hearing.
Plus, protections to keep sexual assault victims from being blamed for their assaults.
This week's panel
- Cat Viglienzoni (Moderator) - WCAX
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Stephen Biddix - NBC5
- Sarah Mearhoff - VTDigger
