In review: Tax bill, Zoie Saunders confirmation hearing, victim blaming law.

In Montpelier, negotiations are finalizing on double-digit property tax increases.

"I worry that if this year doesn't spark real change, I'm not sure what will," said Craig Bolio, State's Tax Commissioner.

At the statehouse, polarizing pick for Education Secretary Zoie Saunders defends her record at her confirmation hearing.

Plus, protections to keep sexual assault victims from being blamed for their assaults.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week's panel

Dive deeper