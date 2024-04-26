Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Tax bill, Zoie Saunders confirmation hearing, victim blaming law.

Published April 26, 2024 at 4:56 PM EDT
Vt. House Approves Property Tax Bill, Concerns Over Increases Remain

In Montpelier, negotiations are finalizing on double-digit property tax increases.

"I worry that if this year doesn't spark real change, I'm not sure what will," said Craig Bolio, State's Tax Commissioner.

At the statehouse, polarizing pick for Education Secretary Zoie Saunders defends her record at her confirmation hearing.

Plus, protections to keep sexual assault victims from being blamed for their assaults.

