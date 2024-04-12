In review: Eclipse impacts, Senate dean's resignation, pushback on Scott nominee
With Monday’s much anticipated total solar eclipse behind us, state leaders are reflecting on the momentous occasion.
Plus, Dick Mazza, the longest-serving member of the Vermont Senate, has resigned from his post after serving for more than 40 years.
And Zoie Saunders, Gov. Phil Scott's nominee for Secretary of Education, faces pushback. Top local journalists discuss these stories and more on the latest Vermont This Week.
This week’s panel
- Colin Flanders (Moderator), Seven Days
- Sarah Mearhoff, VTDigger
- Tim McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine
- Alison Novak, Seven Days
