Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Eclipse impacts, Senate dean's resignation, pushback on Scott nominee

Published April 12, 2024 at 6:00 PM EDT
Vermont's Historic Total Solar Eclipse | Dick Mazza Resigns from Vermont Senate

With Monday’s much anticipated total solar eclipse behind us, state leaders are reflecting on the momentous occasion.

Plus, Dick Mazza, the longest-serving member of the Vermont Senate, has resigned from his post after serving for more than 40 years.

And Zoie Saunders, Gov. Phil Scott's nominee for Secretary of Education, faces pushback. Top local journalists discuss these stories and more on the latest Vermont This Week.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.

This week’s panel

Dive deeper

Vermont This Week is sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsVideoVermont Legislature