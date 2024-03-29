In review: State budget tensions, proposed land use bill, Burlington zoning overhaul
Tensions High Over Proposed Annual State Budget
This week on Vermont This Week, tensions are running high in Montpelier as lawmakers work to craft the state's annual budget. With Republicans claiming the super majority's spending is outpacing revenue growth and Democrats defending their spending plan.
Plus, a proposed land use bill has the governor and legislature at odds again, and the Burlington City Council unanimously approves a major zoning overhaul.
This week’s panel
- Colin Flanders (Moderator), Seven Days
- Stephen Biddix, NBC5
- Sarah Mearhoff, VTDigger
- Mark Johnson, WCAX
Dive deeper
- Burlington City Council Approves Rezoning Plan to Boost Housing Supply (Seven Days)
- House passes Act 250 overhaul, while Gov. Phil Scott says it misses the mark (Vermont Public)
- Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai arrested in Pawlet (Vermont Public)
- As Vermont House passes budget, Republicans pan spending plans (VTDigger)
- Balint running in 2024 (WCAX)
- Gov. Scott and Republicans warn of influx of taxes but Democrats call it misinformation (NBC5)
