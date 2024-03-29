In review: State budget tensions, proposed land use bill, Burlington zoning overhaul

This week on Vermont This Week, tensions are running high in Montpelier as lawmakers work to craft the state's annual budget. With Republicans claiming the super majority's spending is outpacing revenue growth and Democrats defending their spending plan.

Plus, a proposed land use bill has the governor and legislature at odds again, and the Burlington City Council unanimously approves a major zoning overhaul.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week’s panel

Dive deeper

Vermont This Week is sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.