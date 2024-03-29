Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: State budget tensions, proposed land use bill, Burlington zoning overhaul

Published March 29, 2024 at 5:44 PM EDT
Tensions High Over Proposed Annual State Budget

This week on Vermont This Week, tensions are running high in Montpelier as lawmakers work to craft the state's annual budget. With Republicans claiming the super majority's spending is outpacing revenue growth and Democrats defending their spending plan.

Plus, a proposed land use bill has the governor and legislature at odds again, and the Burlington City Council unanimously approves a major zoning overhaul.

This week’s panel

Dive deeper

