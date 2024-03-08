In review: School budgets, Mulvaney-Stanak's win, and Vermont's aging population

This week on Vermont This Week, nearly a third of all school budgets failed on Town Meeting Day, leaving school boards, state leaders and voters alike wondering what's next.

Plus, Progressive candidate Emma Mulvaney-Stanak makes history as the new mayor-elect of Burlington. And we'll discuss how Vermont's aging population is reshaping the state.

