Vermont This Week
In review: School budgets, Mulvaney-Stanak's win, and Vermont's aging population

Published March 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM EST
Town Meeting Day | Nearly a Third of All School Budgets Fail

This week on Vermont This Week, nearly a third of all school budgets failed on Town Meeting Day, leaving school boards, state leaders and voters alike wondering what's next.

Plus, Progressive candidate Emma Mulvaney-Stanak makes history as the new mayor-elect of Burlington. And we'll discuss how Vermont's aging population is reshaping the state.

This week’s panel

Dive deeper

