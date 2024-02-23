In review: Education funding fix, overdose prevention centers, and remembering Reuben Jackson
Gov Signs Bill Enabling Schools to Postpone Budget Votes
A bill to soften the impact of recent changes to the state's education funding system has been signed by Gov. Scott, as statehouse leaders signal there's still much more to be done.
Plus, the Vermont ACLU accuses the state’s health department of blocking funding for overdose prevention centers.
And lawmakers consider requiring Medicaid and private insurers to cover weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. We'll end the show honoring poet, DJ and jazz scholar Reuben Jackson.
This week’s panel
- Mike Dougherty (Moderator), Vermont Public
- Mikaela Lefrak Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler, WCAX
- Tim McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine
