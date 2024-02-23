Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Education funding fix, overdose prevention centers, and remembering Reuben Jackson

Published February 23, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST
Gov Signs Bill Enabling Schools to Postpone Budget Votes

A bill to soften the impact of recent changes to the state's education funding system has been signed by Gov. Scott, as statehouse leaders signal there's still much more to be done.

Plus, the Vermont ACLU accuses the state’s health department of blocking funding for overdose prevention centers.

And lawmakers consider requiring Medicaid and private insurers to cover weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. We'll end the show honoring poet, DJ and jazz scholar Reuben Jackson.

