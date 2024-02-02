In review: School budgets, property taxes and cannabis cultivation laws
School Budgets and Property Taxes | Lawmakers Consider Change to Cannabis Cultivation Laws
The debate over how to address looming double-digit property tax hikes continues as state leaders consider the best path forward. Plus, lawmakers are contemplating changes to state cannabis cultivation laws. And the political and constitutional tug-of-war continues between the governor and the Legislature over flood recovery “bundles.”
Join us to learn about these topics and more on Vermont This Week.
This week’s panel
- Sarah Mearhoff, (Moderator), VTDigger
- Mark Johnson WCAX
- Alison Novak, Seven Days
- Stephen Biddix, NBC5
Dive deeper
- With Large Tax Hikes Looming on Town Meeting Day, School Districts Ask the State for Help (Seven Days)
- Vermont man feels targeted by lawmakers with a bill that could change marijuana cultivation laws (NBC5)
- Addison County state's attorney says she feels unsafe around police in email sent after DUI arrest (Vermont Public)
- Vt. governor spars with lawmakers over ‘Vermont Strong’ plates, socks (WCAX)
- Parent sues city of Burlington for use of excessive force against teenager (NBC5)
