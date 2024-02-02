In review: School budgets, property taxes and cannabis cultivation laws

The debate over how to address looming double-digit property tax hikes continues as state leaders consider the best path forward. Plus, lawmakers are contemplating changes to state cannabis cultivation laws. And the political and constitutional tug-of-war continues between the governor and the Legislature over flood recovery “bundles.”

Join us to learn about these topics and more on Vermont This Week.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week’s panel

Dive deeper

Vermont This Week is sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.