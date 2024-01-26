Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: Gov. Phil Scott lays out his budget to lawmakers

Published January 26, 2024 at 5:24 PM EST
This week we're following the money, as Governor Phil Scott lays out his budget to lawmakers.

"I don't think there will be a lot of disagreement about what's in this budget," Scott said in his fiscal year 2025 budget address on Tuesday. "The disagreement will lie in what's not in it. But pretending we can fund everything isn't realistic."

What will disagreements mean for this legislative session? And where does the governor think investments need to be made?

Join us to learn about these topics and more on Vermont This Week.

