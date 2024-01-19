In review: A climate change 'superfund,' and debate over Vermont's emissions goals

Will oil companies pay for climate change damages in Vermont? Are changes on the way for the state's Renewable Energy Standard? And is the state on track to meet its climate goals?

Environmental policy was front and center this week, including a proposed bill that would establish a climate change “superfund,” debate over whether the state is on track to meet its 2025 climate commitments, and how lawmakers want to help loggers adapt to climate change.

We'll touch on the U.S. Senate blocking Sen. Bernie Sanders' attempt to probe U.S. military aid in Gaza, a Vermont Ethics Commission proposal to create a statewide code of ethics for state & municipal officials, the state Truth and Reconciliation Commission seeking to hold some closed meetings, and Gov. Phil Scott's announcement regarding a family leave program for employers.

Join us to learn about these topics and more on Vermont This Week.

This week’s panel

Dive deeper

