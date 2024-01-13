In review: Sweeping housing proposal, motel program updates, lawmakers debate overdose prevention sites
Gov. Phil Scott and a tri-partisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday pitched a sweeping housing proposal that they hope will ease regulatory barriers and hasten the pace of housing development across Vermont.
Thursday morning, a coalition in Montpelier unveiled their solutions to the state’s high rate of homelessness. The group has eight recommendations that range from passing legislation that requires at least 30% of new housing units funded by the state to be for the homeless to adopting a "housing first" model. They say the model provides housing to people regardless of their situation with no requirements and creates a low-barrier admissions policy.
They believe as long as someone has a home, jobs, income, and the rest all fall into place.
The same day, the Vermont House gave its approval to a bill that allows safe injection sites to operate in the state. Safe injection sites are spaces where individuals can use drugs under medical supervision, and where overdose reversing medication is available.
This week’s panel
- Cat Viglienzoni, (Moderator), WCAX
- Tim McQuiston Vermont Business Magazine
- Sarah Mearhoff, VTDigger
- Stephen Biddix, NBC5
