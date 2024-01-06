Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

In review: Gov. Scott and lawmakers set priorities for the session ahead

Published January 6, 2024 at 3:10 PM EST
Join Vermont’s top journalists as they delve into the most important news stories each week.

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott outlined his priorities to lawmakers in his 2024 State Of The State address.

“To meet this moment, we are going to have to prioritize, set aside good things that are less urgent, and rise above the toxic polarization of America's political parties to focus our work directly on these fundamental issues,” Scott said.

Housing, affordability and public safety are all at the top of Scott’s list this year. But lawmakers have their own priorities – including flood recovery, paid family and medical leave, addressing a projected hefty property tax increase and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Scott also delivered a warning about this year’s limited budget. How does that set the stage for the session ahead?

This week’s panel

Dive deeper

Vermont This Week VideoLocal NewsVermont Legislature