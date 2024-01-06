In review: Gov. Scott and lawmakers set priorities for the session ahead

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott outlined his priorities to lawmakers in his 2024 State Of The State address.

“To meet this moment, we are going to have to prioritize, set aside good things that are less urgent, and rise above the toxic polarization of America's political parties to focus our work directly on these fundamental issues,” Scott said.

Housing, affordability and public safety are all at the top of Scott’s list this year. But lawmakers have their own priorities – including flood recovery, paid family and medical leave, addressing a projected hefty property tax increase and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Scott also delivered a warning about this year’s limited budget. How does that set the stage for the session ahead?

