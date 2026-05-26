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Vermont Edition

Are twins really "in the water" in Sheldon? Brave Little State investigates.

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Aleah PapesSabine Poux
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:21 PM EDT

Vermont Edition went down the rabbit hole with a recent episode of Brave Little State to find out if there really are more twins per capita in the town of Sheldon — and if so, how it happened.

Two sets of Vermont twins told us about going into business together. Leah Klatzker and Rachel Klatzker, co-owners of So Full Sisters, run two food trucks as well as a Middlebury College coffee stand.

Circus artists Elsie Smith and Serenity Smith Forchion co-founded the nonprofit New England Center for Circus Arts and the creative circus production company Nimble Arts. They shared what it's been like to work together everywhere from the trapeze to the board room.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionBrave Little StateFranklin CountyVermont History
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Aleah Papes
Aleah Papes joined Vermont Public as an announcer in October 2024. Raised in the suburbs of New York City, she studied theater and comparative literature at Northwestern University, and later got a master’s degree in journalism from NYU. She has called Vermont home since 2020.
See stories by Aleah Papes
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is a reporter/producer with Brave Little State. She comes to Vermont by way of Kenai, Alaska, where she was a reporter, news director, and on-air host for almost three years. Her reporting on commercial fishing and energy has been syndicated across Alaska and on NPR.
See stories by Sabine Poux